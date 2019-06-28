Expect Delays on Blewett Pass Continue

Construction continues on the south side of Blewett Pass Highway 97, though crews are taking a break today. This week work on a fish barrier removal at milepost 159 near Swauk Creek shifted traffic in both directions to a bypass lane, which requires a 12 foot width restriction and reduced speed of 50 mph. Restrictions are in place during non-working hours through the duration of the project. The State determined the culvert at Swauk Creek was a barrier to salmon and trout and so the $4.5 million project will replace the culvert with a concrete bridge, opening up valuable spawning and rearing habitat to steelhead, cutthroat, and rainbow trout, as well as providing safe passage under the highway for animals such as elk. Worked started in April and will wrap before winter. Drivers over Blewett can expect half-hour delays Mondays through Thursdays, and some limited overnight work. The DOT is also paving Highway 97 from Swauk Creek to the junction with Highway 970. That should be complete by Labor Day.