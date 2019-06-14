Expanded Burn Restrictions

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partnering agencies, has implemented the following changes in burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.

Effective immediately:

Fire Danger will increase from moderate to high in the Methow Fire Danger Rating Area. It was raised from low to moderate on May 10th.

Written burn permits burning will no longer be allowed in the Methow Fire Danger Rating Area.

Rule burning, small debris disposal fires, are not allowed in Methow and Chelan Fire Danger Rating Areas.

Campfires may be allowed in Approved Designated Camp Grounds. Always check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire. It’s also a good idea to check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions.

In Eastern Washington, a new fire danger rating system has been implemented. Instead of basing the fire danger rating by county, it is now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate, and topography in addition to administrative boundaries and is now called Fire Danger Rating Areas (FDRA’s).

This change was developed with the intent of having a common fire behavior component, and was developed through interagency collaboration and to help clarify messages with multiple agencies.