EVERYBODY WALKS SHERIFF EMPHASIS

With graduations taking place tomorrow and Saturday, senior party season is here too. Local law enforcement is on the look-out for parties with minors in possession of alcohol and marijuana, and have so far busted one in Cashmere and one up Burch Mountain, said Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett.

Burnett said three dozen minors will be cited for underage drinking after a barn party was broken up late Tuesday night outside of Cashmere. And he said officers cited nearly 20 minors for the Burch Mountain party last Friday night.

The Everybody Walks campaign comes after one fatality and several serious injuries following senior parties last year.