End of Watch

On this date, sixteen years ago, Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saul Gallegos was shot and killed while making a traffic stop on SR 150 in Manson.

The subject pulled into a driveway and then fled on foot with Deputy Gallegos in pursuit. A violent struggle ensued in which Deputy Gallegos was shot two times with his service weapon. The shooter then returned to his car and fled the scene. A citizen used Deputy Gallegos radio to report than an officer had been shot. Gallegos was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following a three day nationwide manhunt, the suspect was apprehended in Connell, Washington. He was found guilty of aggravated first degree murder in October of 2004 and sentenced to life in prison. In September of 2009 he stabbed a fellow inmate to death.

Deputy Gallegos was a U.S. Army veteran. He had served with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office for seven months, having previously served with the City of Chelan Police Department for seven years.

Deputy Saul Gallegos left behind his wife and four sons who still live in Chelan.