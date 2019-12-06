EMS Awards

Last month Ray Eickmeyer, Paramedic and EMS Director with Lake Chelan Community Hospital-EMS, was honored with the Administrator of the Year Award from the Greater Wenatchee EMS Council.

Eickmeyer was recognized for his exemplary EMS leadership including implementing the community paramedicine program to improve patient care and community health.

Ron Evensen, an Emergency Medical Technician with Ballard Ambulance for 44 years was awarded the EMT of the Year Award for clinical excellence and superior patient care.

Nani Island, a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician with Waterville Ambulance, received the Volunteer EMT of the Year Award.

Johnny Rebel, a Paramedic with Lifeline Ambulance, received the Paramedic of the Year Award.

Speaker Clyde Ballard presented opening remarks at the Awards Banquet on May 26th at Pybus Market in Wenatchee.

Dr. Lance Jobe, EMS Medical Director for Chelan/Douglas Counties presented the awards.