Employee Retention

One of the greatest challenges to business’s, small and large, is employee recruitment and retention. There simply aren’t enough qualified people to fill vacant or soon to be vacant positions.

Chelan County Commissioner Doug England says county government is no different than private business when in comes to retaining employees.

England said one of the the hardest hit departments at Chelan County is Natural Resources which is headed up by Mike Kaputa.

In order to compete for employees on the open market the county has had to increase salaries in that department and is taking a hard look at all salaries.

England says he and his fellow commissioners recently established interim salary increase guidelines after the Community Development Department struggled to hire and retain qualified planners.

