Earthquake Phone App Coming

State officials say an earthquake warning phone application should be available for download in one year. The app ShakeAlert was designed to send people an alert on how much time they have before earthquake shaking reaches them. ShakeAlert was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey and research universities in California, Oregon and the University of Washington. Officials say the system reads seismometers to pick up initial detection waves, and scientists have plans to assemble 100 more meters in Washington and Oregon for network density. ShakeAlert is available in Washington now as a pilot for utilities, cities, and other business and government users, with a full public launch in October next year.