Drug Sniffing Dogs Coming to Jail

Chelan County Jail will deploy the use of a drug sniffing dog in an effort to curb the large amount of drug use inside the jail. The county has selected Deputy Jacob Lewis to attend a training program in Shelton at the Washington Corrections Center where he will learn how to work with the dog in searching for drugs. Additionally the jail is looking to acquire a scanner that will detect drugs inside body cavities as well as camera systems throughout the entire building. The jail will also look to hire another deputy and nurse in 2020.