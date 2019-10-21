Drug Drop Off this Saturday

As opioid abuse and deaths continue to rise, government agencies and health care authorities are taking action. On October 26th, people around our area and around the state can safely dispose of their unused medications. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting drug take-back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Saturday at several locations around Washington. You can take back prescription and over-the-counter medications. Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers also will be accepted.

In our area you can drop off old and unused medications at:

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

In Omak at the Police Department or Omak Pharmacy

In Twisp at the Twisp Police Department

In Tonasket at North Valley Hospital

And In Brewster at Brewster Drug

A complete drop off list can be found at takebackyourmeds.org

About 75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them, usually taken from a friend or family member. Simple steps like safely disposing of unused medications can stop them from being misused.