Drought Concerns for WDFW

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind and his North Central Regional Director Jim Brown took questions from the public in an online forum last night. Susewind and Brown shared updates on a few local issues, like challenges caused by the current drought, a proposed new shooting range up Swakane Canyon and the recent fire near Crab Creek near Beverly.

Last fall, Susewind, who has been in the role for one year now, held a series of in-person open houses in Spokane, Ephrata, Selah, Montesano, Ridgefield and Issaquah.