Douglas County Deputy Nabs Runner

A 22-year-old led a Douglas County deputy on a chase above East Wenatchee early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a silver Mercedes-Benz on Fancher Field Rd. for expired tabs, and the registered owner having a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle failed to stop and the deputy followed it onto N. Baker Ave when the suspect vehicle struck an unoccupied parked car. The driver, Joey Shoo-Garcia, a 22-year-old East Wenatchee man, fled on foot. Shoo-Garcia was later located, arrested, and booked into Chelan County jail without further incident.