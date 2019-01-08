Douglas County Cattle Rancher Appointed

Governor Jay Inslee appointed a Douglas County resident to the State’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. Molly Linville is a cattle rancher out of Douglas County, a member of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, and grew up hunting and fishing in Washington. For four years, Linville has been active on the Fish & Wildlife Wolf Advisory Group. Linville is also a former wildlife biologist with experience working on federally threatened and endangered wildlife species issues. She graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology. Inslee also appointed James Anderson, a sportsman from Pierce County. Outgoing commission member, Jay Holzmiller, of Asotin County, has served since 2013.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is comprised of nine citizen members and advises the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.