Dog Shooting Investigation Continues

New information is coming to light in the shooting of a dog in the Beehive Reservoir area off Mission Ridge Road June 5. A man found the dog with three gunshot wounds and took him to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society for treatment. On June 10, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office asked Wenatchee Police Department to take over the investigation because of an internal conflict. The day after the shooting, June 6, the owner of the dog – who is an employee of Chelan County – came forward and told his employer that he was the one who shot the dog in an attempt to euthanize him. He said the dog, who they called Louie but the Humane Society named Cane, had become vicious and attacked multiple family members over the few months he had been in the home. Wenatchee Police detectives say the investigation is complete and information will be forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for transfer to an outside prosecutor for review. No charges have been filed at this time, so the name of the dog owner is not being released. Cane remains in the custody of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, where veterinarians have been providing care, including two surgeries to remove the three bullets. The community has donated more than $3,600 to Cane’s medical care.