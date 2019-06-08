Did you Vote Today-Deadline 8PM

It’s Primary Election Day in Washington state. Ballots must be postmarked today or placed in a ballot drop box before 8 tonight. On the ballot for Chelan County this primary are the mayoral positions for the Cities of Chelan and Entiat, City of Wenatchee City Council Member District At-Large A and Peshastin Water District Commissioner # 3 seat. On the Douglas County ballot are mayoral positions for the Cities of Bridgeport and Waterville, Eastmont School District Director 5 At Large seat and Coulee-Hartline School District #151 School Director #4 position. Douglas County also has a levy for fire and emergency services for Fire District #5.

And for voters in both counties – two tax levies. One is a renewable of funding for Rivercom Dispatch, the other a sales tax increase to fund expanded bus services at Link Transit.

Your ballot must be turned in today and we’ll have results for you tomorrow here on KOZI and at KOZI.com.