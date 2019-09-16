Dial-A-Ride Coming to Chelan

It’ll be a new day in the Chelan area as Link Transit provides innovative service for getting around with a general public Dial-A-Ride Service beginning October 7th. Eric West, Communications Coordinator, says people can download an app to their Smartphone and make a reservation for pickup just in Chelan. The new service will include an area from Pat & Mikes through Chelan, east past Wal-Mart to Wilmorth Drive and then North to the Lake Chelan Golf Course area. The service will be available Monday through Saturday. Link Transit likens the service to be kind of a model after Uber. Riders can make same day reservations within the hour according to West. The service has some limitations as Link only has one vehicle available for this particular service making a fifteen-minute request impossible, however, rides can be scheduled at the latest, same day and at the earliest, one week in advance. Fees are affordable at one dollar per ride and can be paid when scheduled or when boarding the bus. The program is a trial to see if the Dial – A- Ride- service is viable. Eric West says that if it is successful, the program will roll out next in Leavenworth in 2020.