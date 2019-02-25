DFW Land Project Comments Due Today

Today is the deadline to submit comments for four conservation projects the State Department of Fish and Wildlife is hoping to get funding for. The largest of the projects is in Douglas County – the 2180 acre Mid Columbia /Central Ferry Canyon project, which targets protection of shrubsteppe, grassland and forest habitat near Columbian sharp-tailed grouse and greater sage grouse populations. The other three projects are in Okanogan County – 730 acres of riparian and shrubsteppe habitat in the McLaughlin Falls West area; 200 acres of habitat in the Scotch Creek Wildlife area, and 110 acres to provide access for the Golden Doe Unit in the Methow.

Cynthia Wilkerson is the Lands Manager for the Department of Fish and Wildlife; what kinds of comment are they looking for?

After the comments are all in, Wilkerson says it goes into the discussion phase:

If these projects get chosen, it will be at least a couple of years before any real estate changes hands:

The four projects mentioned are among nine total projects around the state up for funding. Public comments on the projects are due today. Details are available at the DFW website, wdfw.wa.gov/lands/acquisitions. Comments can be emailed to lands @dfw.wa.gov. And again, those comments are due today.