Devore Creek Fire Moving Slowly

Forest Service crews started reopening a community protection line southwest of Stehekin due to the Devore Creek Fire. It’s estimated at 120 acres, burning in high-elevation timber, one of several fires started by lightning last week in the region.

Kari Grover-Weir, a Chelan Ranger for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, said on Saturday a hotshot crew arrived by boat to begin reopening a community protection line built in 2015 on the southwestern edge of the community of Stehekin.

She said while prevailing winds in the area are most likely to push any new fire growth east towards Castle Rock, fire managers are still preparing this additional public safety measure should conditions change. Due to high winds, air resources were unable to safely fly, but Grover-Weir said the Entiat Hot Shot Crew is coming to help and more air support was requested.

In terms of smoke, Grover-Weir said the elevation is helping keep smoke out of communities.

Stehekin and its businesses remain open. The Forest Service has closed The Devore Creek Trail, Company Creek Trail, and Ten Mile Creek for public safety.