[1/10/19] Destination Osoyoos SKI & STAY GIVE-A-WAY
Posted in Feature
Destination Osoyoos and KOZI Radio have joined forces to bring you a “SKI & STAY GIVE-A-WAY” promo, Jan 7th thru Feb 1st, 2019.
How would you like a ski and stay get away right across the border in beautiful Osoyoos, BC? We’ve partnered with our friends at Destination Osoyoos to give away a package including overnight accommodations at Walnut Beach Resort in a luxurious view suite. Also, two lift tickets to Mt Baldy Ski Resort, one of Canada’s best kept secrets! Each valued at over $300!
Just send us an email, once a week starting Jan 7th thru 31st, to
win@kozi.com, with the subject line “Destination Osoyoos”. Make sure you include your contact number! We will draw one winner on Feb 1st.
Keep listening to your favorite community radio station and enter those emails to win!!!!!