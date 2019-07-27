Desert Canyon Fire Update

A Type 3 Incident Management took command Wednesday night of the lightning-caused Desert Canyon Fire in Douglas County, burning north of Orondo near Daroga State Park. The fire is now 40 percent contained at 1,467 acres. Douglas County Deputies closed Brown’s Canyon Road and as of last night Level 2 evacuation notices are in place for two homes in the Browns Canyon Road area and Level 1 for a dozen homes in the area of Auvil Fruit. Ben Shere is the Fire Information Officer on the Desert Canyon fire.

Over 200 personnel are on the fire, including three strike teams, eight hand crews, three dozers and several air support vehicles. Shere said crews are operating in steep terrain as they work to improve containment lines and conduct burnouts to secure the perimeter of the fire. Shere said there was no new growth in the fire yesterday and in some areas firefighters are mopping up interior hot spots.