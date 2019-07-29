Desert Canyon Fire Back to Douglas County Crews

The Desert Canyon Fire near Orondo in Douglas County is fully contained and teams were demobilized over the weekend. Fire crews said yesterday they reached full containment, keeping the fire to just under 1,500 acres. No structures were damaged and no one was injured. Evacuation notices to homes in Browns Canyon Road were lifted Thursday night. Winds on Friday tested the control lines, but crews continued mopping-up the perimeter. The incident management team handed control of the fire back to Douglas County crews yesterday. The fire started Tuesday night, the largest of several lightning-caused fires last week.