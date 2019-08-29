Deputy Shot with Arrow

A sheriff’s deputy in Kittitas County is recovering from being shot with a hunting arrow while responding to a call about a mental health emergency. Kittitas County Corporal James Woody was struck Tuesday afternoon near Ellensburg. Woody was hit as he opened the door to a home where a man with a history of fighting with law enforcement was reportedly threatening residents on the property.

The man who shot the officer surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, but no changes have been listed yet. Woody was taken to the hospital where a doctor sewed up his wound and released him after treatment, saying the officer was fortunate the arrow struck at an angle and stopped when it hit a bone.