Deputies Nab Man with Self Inflicted Wounds

Early yesterday morning Douglas County Deputies responded to a trespass report on Westview Drive in East Wenatchee. Deputies found a 31-year-old East Wenatchee man, whom they’ve had prior contacts with, sitting in a vehicle. Deputies said he displayed a knife towards them and that blood was visible on his clothing. The man wouldn’t get out of the car and deputies negotiated with him for several hours until he sped away, heading south on North Baker Avenue in excess of 80 mph.

Deputies followed and the man jumped from the car, sending it crashing off the roadway. Deputies say he refused to follow verbal commands and so they deployed a Taser. The man was taken to Central Washington Hospital for medical treatment involving self-inflicted stab wounds. Deputies determined this was an isolated incident and there is no further public safety risk. Criminal charges are pending.