Department of Revenue Partners with Cities

The city of Cashmere became the 98th city partner of the State Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service. Cashmere is now part of the Evergreen State’s combined licensing one-stop for agency and city registrations. Cashmere has more than 200 businesses that will benefit from Business Licensing Service, the Department of Revenue said. It’s a free service for all participating Washington cities.

The Department of Revenue is Washington state’s primary tax agency, administering about 60 categories of taxes that help fund education, social services, health care, corrections, public safety, natural resource conservation, and other services Washington residents count on.