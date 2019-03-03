Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday March 10, 2019

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting the clocks forward 1 hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.

Clocks Back or Forward?

“Spring forward, fall back” is one of the little sayings used to remember which way to set your watch. You set your clock forward 1 hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour), and back 1 hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour). Less than 40% of the countries in the world use DST.

Sunday March 10, 2019 – Daylight Saving Time Starts

2 am Sunday clocks are turned forward 1 hour to 3 am local time

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later that day than the day before. There will be more light in the evening.