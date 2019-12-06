Dam Vehicle Restrictions Continue

For anglers near Grand Coulee Dam, the Bureau of Reclamation says it is restricting vehicle access but will continue to allow fishing, recreation and use of the boat ramp on land adjacent to the Dam, locally known as Geezer Beach. BLM said due to safety concerns, cars, trucks, all-terrain vehicles and recreational vehicles will be required to park in designated parking areas and will not be allowed to drive or park on the shoreline or drawdown. Vehicle access is already restricted along all other parts of the Lake Roosevelt shoreline. BLM said the changes at Geezer Beach will ensure safe conditions and a safe recreational experience throughout the more than 500 miles of shoreline around Lake Roosevelt. The new rules will be enforced by Tribal Police for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.