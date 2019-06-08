Current Fire Conditions

The latest with fires in our region: Two small fires are burning in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness west of Leavenworth and another is northwest of Leavenworth in the Chiwawa drainage of the Glacier Peak Wilderness. All three have remained small over the last two weeks, started by lightning in the late-July thunder cell that dropped hundreds of strikes in North Central Washington. No closures are in place from those fires and fire managers say they continue to monitor them for changes.

It’s much the same on the Devore Creek Fire southwest of Stehekin. It’s now 189 acres, still creeping and smoldering away from Stehekin at a high elevation in the Glacier Peak Wilderness. Some trails are closed at Devore Creek, Company Creek and Stehekin River Trail.

The Left Hand Fire 30 miles northwest of Yakima on the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest is 92 percent contained and all evacuations have been lifted.

Smoke and haze in the Wenatchee Valley area is drifting in from the Williams Flats Fire near Keller in Ferry County. It’s now burned about 15,000 acres in the eastern Colville Reservation and is 20 percent contained.

The Weather Service says smoke will linger in the Valley through the week.