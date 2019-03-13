Cougar Control Bill Stuck in Legislature

A bill that would re-establish a pilot program allowing hunting cougars with dogs doesn’t appear to be getting far in the legislature this session. Senate Bill 5100 would bring back the program that ended several years ago. 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins says that while technology has made capturing cougar sightings easier, the issue has roots that go back more than twenty years:

SB 5100, which was sponsored by 9th District Republican Senator Mark Schoesler and 35th District Democrat Tim Sheldon, was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks, which held a public hearing on the bill in late January, but no further action was taken after that. There was no companion bill in the state House.