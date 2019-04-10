Construction Won’t Close Trail at Horse Lake

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust will close its Horse Lake Reserve Trailhead next week, but the trails will stay open. Construction work on the parking lot and trailhead will impact trail users Monday through Friday. The Land Trust said it will create additional parking spaces and areas where water collects will be filled in and graveled. Horse Lake Trails and the restroom will be open and visitors may park along the road, but heavy machinery will be in use, so the Land Trust says be cautious if you’re heading up Horse Lake next week. For more information go to their website: cdlandtrust.org.