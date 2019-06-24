Construction Update & Travel Advisory

US 97 Blewett Pass- Beginning Tuesday work on the Boundary Bridge project near Swauk Creek will shift both lanes of traffic to a bypass lane and reduce the speed to 50 mph through the work zone. The speed reduction will remain in place during non-working hours. Short delays expected.

There will also be delays with a paving project on US 97 South of Blewett Pass

Work schedule: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane, flagger controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes in the work zone where the crew will be planing the travel lanes in preparation for paving.

SR 28 Ephrata to Soap Lake Paving

Work schedule: Sunday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic with delays up to 20 minutes within the city limits of Ephrata

SR 28 Quincy Roundabout

Work schedule: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect lane shifts and intermittent flagger-controlled traffic with minor delays at the work site.

SR 155 Coulee Dam to Omak

Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect delays up to 20 min. at a single work zone and pilot car controlled traffic where the contractor is chip sealing. At night there will be rolling slow downs for sweeping operations.