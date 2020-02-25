Work starts on clinic’s new addition in response to increase in patient volumes

While the community waits to see if the hospital will break ground on its new building, concrete flows across the street as CVCH expands to meet an unexpected influx of patients. Click audio above to hear Dr. Kerry Bergeson tell KOZI about recent growth and expansion plans.

Chelan’s Columbia Valley Community Health (CHCH) medical clinic is adding 5,000 square feet to their newly constructed building, near Walmart and across the road from land owned by community hospital. Dr. Kerry Bergeson says the more than 30 percent expansion is partly to accommodate a significant increase in patient volume.

By the end of 2020, CVCH will house five physicians, as well as two long-anticipated residents.

The clinic’s residency program has been in development for about five years, and Bergeson says that the two family practice doctors arriving this summer will possess a wide range of experience.

The residents will practice in Chelan for two years, and another pair will join them at CVCH in 2021. Physicians will continue to rotate through the residency program and will care for patients in the clinic’s new space. Bergeson says that construction is underway.

Including the expansion, the total clinic size will be 21,000 square feet.