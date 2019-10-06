[6/10/19] Construction and Travel Advisory
Construction & Travel Advisory Monday June 10 thru Friday June 14
· US 97 Blewett Pass- Expect delays at two work zones Monday through Thursday this week, one near Swauk Creek Campground and a paving project near Blewett Pass summit.
SR 20 Loup Loup Pass Summit Emergency Repair
Work schedule: Monday – Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.. One-lane, signal controlled traffic control for the remainder of the project. Should be complete in mid-June. During work hours there will be intermittent flagger-controlled traffic with delays as the contractor stages machinery and continues emergency repairs.
Wednesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger controlled traffic between US 97 and Malott for repair work near the railroad tracks.
SR 155 Coulee Dam to Omak
Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect delays up to 20 min. at a single work zone and pilot car controlled traffic for paving and fog seal work.
SR 172 Paving west of Mansfield
Description: Maintenance crews will be paving the highway from Road “B” NE to Mansfield.
Work Schedule: Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. expect delays with flaggers and pilot car controlled traffic where a crew is paving.
US 2 Paving
Maintenance crews will be paving the highway from Waterville to junction with SR 172
Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. expect delays with flaggers and pilot car controlled traffic