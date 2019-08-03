Commissioner Supports Letter on Japan Apple Exports

On Tuesday, the Washington congressional delegation joined together in a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to remove barriers to allow Washington state apple access to Japanese markets. The letter, led by Senator Maria Cantwell and Fourth District Representative Dan Newhouse, calls out Japan’s overly restrictive policies that have blocked Washington apple growers from shipping apples to Japan for decades. Chelan County Commissioner Dale England, in Washington DC with his fellow commissioners this week for the National Association of Counties conference, painted a less-than-productive picture of negotiations between the U.S. And Japan with regards to apples:

England, an apple grower himself, says the Japanese have put what he calls artificial barriers up, with restrictive timelines and onorous restrictions on qualifying to get in:

England says he supports the letter the congressional delegation sent, saying he appreciates any support growers can get.

Chelan County Commissioners were expected to meet yesterday (Wed) with Senator Cantwell and the new Eighth District Congresswoman, Kim Shrier; topics were to include good neighbor agreements with the forest service and support for infrastructure; opportunity zones and Stehekin Road.