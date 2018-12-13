Coal Lawsuit

Washington and three other states are due in a federal courtroom in Montana this week as they try to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from federal lands over concerns about climate change. Attorneys for Washington, California, New Mexico and New York say the sales put the climate at risk and shortchange taxpayers. The states were joined by environmentalists and Montana’s Northern Cheyenne tribe in a lawsuit that would revive a coal leasing moratorium imposed under President Obama. The Trump administration says ending the moratorium was critical for the economy despite falling demand for the fuel. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris is presiding over a hearing today in the case. He recently ruled in another case that the Trump administration must consider reduced coal mining to help combat climate change.