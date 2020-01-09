Close to $200,000 in funding to expand Manson Schools’ Internship program

The Manson School District will receive $177,000 over the next three years to continue their student internship programs, as well as expand it so middle school students can participate in training and career activities. Addie Grageda, the district’s post-secondary parent support coordinator says funds from The Discuren Foundation, a private non-profit organization have played a crucial role in the high school’s unique internship program.

The school’s internship program began six years ago and partners students with businesses across the region, and Grageda says expanding the program to the younger grades means students can get a taste of what’s to come with field trips and shorter job shadows that could lead into future internships.

Grageda thanks the community for their support and says the programs wouldn’t be possible without help from individuals, businesses, and agencies in the valley.