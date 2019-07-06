Climbers Rescued

A helicopter rescued four climbers from near the summit of Mount Rainier yesterday after they had been stranded on the peak since Monday. The National Park Service said they were suffering from exposure and being transported to local hospitals. Rescuers took advantage yesterday morning of a break in bad weather that had stymied earlier attempts to reach the climbers. The park had received a report Monday afternoon the climbers needed help because wind blew away or destroyed their tent and climbing equipment. The climbers are from Oregon, New York and New Jersey. A park helicopter crew found the climbers Monday on the dangerous Liberty Ridge route at 13,500 feet.