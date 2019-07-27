Climber Dies on Rainier

Authorities say a Massachusetts man died last week while scrambling a peak in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him yesterday as 41-year-old Robert Michael Moll of Rowley, Massachusetts. The medical examiner’s office says he died of traumatic injuries sustained in a fall. Moll was a journalist and author. Park rangers were notified at about noon Friday that a man had fallen about 100 feet from Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake. His partner climbed down to Moll before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive. A rescue team went to the 6,520-foot peak and found Moll’s body. His body was taken by helicopter to medical examiners. The cause of the fall is under investigation.