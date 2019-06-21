Clean Air Building Sites

West-siders aren’t used to summer wildfire smoke like residents east of the Cascades. So ahead of a wildfire season expected to be again worse than average for Western Washington, officials in Seattle announced five city buildings are outfitted to serve as havens where residents can go to breathe clean air. Seattle officials demonstrated the technology at one of the havens last week — a community center in the city’s Rainier Beach neighborhood — pointing out air sensors mounted on the wall, and describing how the building’s existing ventilation system had been retrofitted with special filters, to keep it positively pressurized with clean air. Experts say the region is on track for another year of above-average wildfire activity.