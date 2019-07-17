Chinook Season Opens on the Columbia

Anglers are smiling as fishing for chinook salmon was open yesterday on the uppper Columbia River.

At one point the season looked to be in jeopardy due to forecasts of a poor return. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the actual numbers of returning Chinook have been above expectation says Chad Jackson, WDFW fish Program Manger for region 2.

Surplus hatchery fish from Entiat and Chelan Falls helped with the increased return numbers. The season limits anglers to a maximum of six Chinook salmon daily, including two hatchery adults.You are allowed to fish between Rocky Reach Dam to the bypass chennels around Wells Dam through October 15th. The Entiat River allows fishing from the mouth to 15 hundred feet upstream of the upper Roaring Creek Road Bridge through Sept. 30. The Chelan River can be fished from the mouth to the Chelan PUD’s safety barrier below the Chelan PUD Powerhouse Station.