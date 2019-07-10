Chelan Suspects Arrested in Thefts

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says several thefts, burglaries and car prowls were reported in the Chelan area two weeks ago. The combined property taken in the multiple crimes September 23 and 24 was over $5,000. Surveillance cameras at one of the burglary sites captured a suspicious vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was later seen driving in Chelan, was stopped, and some of the stolen property was seen in the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger from the vehicle were arrested. A search warrant was subsequently served on the vehicle and the stolen property was returned to the owners. Other items were recovered from the vehicle, but the owners have not yet been identified. The suspects were charged with burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, vehicle prowl and possession of heroin.