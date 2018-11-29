Chelan PUD Considers New Facilities

Chelan County PUD is exploring its options on new facilities for its Wenatchee operations. Commissioners earlier this month, reviewed a package of proposed agreements with the Port of Chelan County that include the PUD buying about 19 acres of Port property known as the Horan Property for a new Wenatchee operations base. PUD Board President Dennis Bolz says the effort started three years ago with an analysis of the PUD’s buildings:

Bolz says with growth in northern areas of the county, more of the PUD’s service work is taking place in those areas, which is making a change more necessary:

More than 60 percent of service calls for Wenatchee-area crews are to areas north of Wenatchee; the PUD says having operations, customer service and decision-making all in one location is key to improving customer service.

Bolz says no decision about a new Wenatchee location has been made, but one could be made at the commission meeting next Monday, Dec. 3rd. The Chelan facilities on East Woodin Avenue will not be affected.