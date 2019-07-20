Chelan Man

Be on the look out this weekend as the Annual Chelan Man competition gets underway this morning and continues through Sunday.

The event features a variety of runs that include a 10K, first timers run, youth division, Sprint, Olympic, Half-Iron, Splash-N-Dash and more.

Drivers should pay particular attention on the South Shore of Lake Chelan in the areas from Lakeside Park to Pat and Mikes. Be prepared for possible slowdowns and delays. There will be flagger controlled one-way traffic.

If you’d like to check the event out, Lakeside Park is your best bet for viewing. Parking is at a premium, so one simple solution is to utilize the Link Transit fun Bus. Park at the Chelan High School Parking lot and take a free ride to both Lakeside Park and Don Morse.

Today’s events should wrap up around 1pm, but look for more action tomorrow around 8AM with the Splash-N-Dash for kids.