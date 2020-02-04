Chelan hospital’s new CEO hits stride as he tackles tough challenges

New CEO George Rohrich has been at the helm of Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics for almost two months. While he started the position at the end of a calendar year that saw a loss of doctors, revenue and patient volume for the organization, he tells KOZI he sees room for opportunity.

At last week’s board meeting, the hospital’s end-of-year unaudited financial report showed a seven percent decrease in revenue and more than a 1.7 million dollar loss for the organization. Chief financial officer Mike Ellis said the situation has been precarious, and that it’s partly due to a drop in patient volumes across all reported services, except for emergency room visits, which had a bump of one percent.

While Rohrich says cash is thin, he asked the Board to approve two new contracts he says will help the organization. The commissioners unanimously voted yes on both items, meaning the hospital will pursue a DNV certification and accreditation process, which will cost about $64,000 over the next three years, as well as contract with StuderGroup for leadership transformation engagement, which will cost just over $200,000.

He says they’re also actively recruiting.

In other news, the organization continues to plan for a spring groundbreaking on the new hospital building that was approved by voters in 2017.