Chelan Goat Basketball

The Chelan Goats defeated the Tonasket Tigers, 80-67 Thursday night at Tonasket High School.

The Goats went up 19-11 after one, but Tonasket closed the deficit with some hot outside shooting. Chelan tightened up their defense in the second half and exploded for 29 third quarter points.

The Goats were led by Quinn Stamps 27 points. Connor Wilson poured in 24 and Cade Christopherson netted 16.

Coach Pearl quote: “I thought after our guys settled in and dug in defensively, it changed the complexion of the game. We were much more patient offensively in the second half. Quinn and Connor really played well tonight. They both made good decisions with the basketball.”

Chelan will host Omak Friday night for Senior night at CHS.