Chelan Fruit Cooperative CEO Reggie Collins to Transition Out of His Current Position

121718 Monday

At last weeks Strategic Planning meeting in Leavenworth Chelan Fruit Cooperative announced that chief executive officer Reggie Collins will transition from his current position to an advisory position effective Jan. 1, 2019. He will also work with Chelan Fresh Marketing on business and strategic opportunities.

Collins joined the cooperative in 2000, starting as the assistant general manager and ascending to the position of CEO in 2004. One of his first acts as CEO was to merge Trout – Blue Chelan with the Brewster, WA cooperative MAGI. The merger created one of the largest apple, pear and cherry cooperatives in the industry. Collins was also instrumental in the creation of Chelan Fresh Marketing with Gebbers Farms.

Chelan Fruit’s board of directors has selected Mark Stennes, the company’s assistant general manager, to the position of interim chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

“I am delighted that Mark will become our company’s interim CEO,” said Dave Robison, Chelan Fruit vice chairman. “He has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his roles leading the operations of our company, and he brings the vision and values to lead Chelan Fruit into the future.”

“I look forward to leading Chelan Fruit and driving performance for all our growers; working with our employees, our customers, and our growers as we move our company forward,” said Stennes.

“The board of directors has a strong focus on succession planning, and Mark’s selection enables us to ensure a seamless transition in this important leadership position for our company,” said Marrian Peebles, Chelan Fruit’s chairman of the board. “The board appreciates the tremendous progress the company has made under Reggie’s leadership and we look forward to building on this progress with Mark as our interim CEO.”

Chelan Fruit Cooperative is a 270-member, grower-owned cooperative based in North Central Washington that works for family farmers storing, packing and marketing the highest quality fresh fruit.