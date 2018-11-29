Chelan Fire & Rescue’s Equipment Problem

Chelan Fire and Rescue Commissioners meet in special session Thursday to decide what to do about Ladder Truck 71. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Lemon:

Lemon says the vehicle has served its purpose over its life:

Options for commissioners range from trying to repair Ladder 71, or replacing it with one of a number of similar ladder trucks currently for sale, which range in price from $95-thousand to more than $600-thousand.