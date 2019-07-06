Chelan Ferry Service

Efforts to launch a second ferry service on Lake Chelan is one step closer to reality.

State regulators have ruled that Backcountry Travels LLC has met the legal requirements for obtaining a commercial ferry certificate.

That’s lifetime Stehekin resident Cliff Courtney. His son Colter and his wife Lindsey are listed as the principal owners of Backcountry Travels.

As a term of approval the UTC is requiring Backcountry to participate in an investigation to ensure the additional ferry service will not negatively affect the existing ferry service. Cliff doesn’t see that as a problem.

The approval of the ferry service is an initial order and subject to a 20-day review period. Service is expected to begin this summer.