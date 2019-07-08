Chelan & Douglas Counties Touted for Wastewater Handling

Wastewater treatment plants in Chelan and Douglas Counties received state recognition for high performance this year. Polly Zehm, the State Department of Ecology’s Deputy Director, said the department evaluated more than 300 plants in Washington to determine if they met state pollution limits and permit requirements, monitoring and reporting, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operational demands.

Nearly a third of all systems across the state achieved full compliance with their water quality permits in 2018. Locally, the Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award went to plants in Cashmere, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Bridgeport and Stevens Pass.

Zehm called the treatment plant operators “local heroes,” dealing with everything that gets flushed or goes down the drain, whether it belongs there or not.

Waste Management’s transfer station on South Wenatchee Avenue is closed today. A small fire at the transfer station last evening caused the closure. The fire has been put out and officials said the transfer station in south Wenatchee should be open tomorrow.