Chelan County Updates Hazard Mitigation Plan

Chelan County is updating its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. In response to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the process to update the plan began last year with the formation of a planning partnership. Led by Chelan County Natural Resources Department and funded by FEMA planning grants, the county said the partnership helped to pool resources and create a county-wide hazard mitigation strategy. Planning Partners include Chelan County, the county’s Flood Control Zone District, the cities of Wenatchee, Entiat, Leavenworth, Cashmere, and Chelan, Cascadia Conservation District, Lake Chelan Reclamation District, and all six Chelan County Fire Districts.

Chelan County residents can review and comment on the draft of the update until July 1.