Chelan County moves to adopt the Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Areas prone to wildfire have become more popular for homeowners for their privacy, natural beauty, recreational opportunities and affordable living. Developers and communities are meeting the need by building neighborhoods inside these areas. As a result, rural fire districts are more often having to fight fire and protect homes and property within these wildland urban interface areas. To help address this situation, DNR has a Wildland Fire Protection 10-Year Strategic Plan and works collaboratively to help implement the National Fire Plan through Community Wildfire Protection Plans and Community Assistance Grants. Chelan County Commissioner Doug England:

DNR’s Fire Prevention and Fuel Management Mapping System also provides data for community wildfire protection, wildland urban interface, and Fire Communities planning purposes.