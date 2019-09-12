Chelan County Handbook Packed with Info

Whether you are new to the area or a longtime resident, the Chelan County Good Neighbor Handbook is your one-stop snapshot about living and recreating in Chelan County. Crafted to be pertinent,

practical, and easy to use, the Handbook covers topics such as wildfire preparedness, wildlife coexistence, watershed protection and outdoor recreation. Live links to videos, websites and apps provide additional information about each topic, such as when and where to see spawning salmon! The goal of the Handbook is to arm landowners with the knowledge they need to protect and enjoy what our area has to offer. Find the Chelan County Good Neighbor Handbook digitally at

chelancountygoodneighbors.org.

The Chelan County Good Neighbor Handbook is a collaborative effort made possible by these partners: Cascadia Conservation District, Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, Chelan County, Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition, US Forest Service, Trout Unlimited, Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Chelan and Douglas County WSU Extension Office, Wenatchee Outdoors and the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.